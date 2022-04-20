The Adams County Farmers Market will launch its season on Saturday, April 23, opening to customers at 8 a.m.
The farmers’ market, at 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, runs until 1 p.m., according to a market release.
The farmers’ market will be in the same location as previous years, occupying the vacant lot behind the Gettysburg Transit Center. Future commercial development planned at the Stratton Street location is not expected to interfere this season, according to the release.
However, if planned development project moves forward faster than expected, the organization has a plan in place to ensure there will be no interruption to the regular market season.
Adams County Farmers Market organizers anticipate an excellent market season, complete with new vendors and new events.
“There’s a lot of fun activities in the works for 2022,” said Market Manager Reza Djalal. “We hope to really ramp up our event programming this year and deliver some new and exciting experiences for residents and visitors to Gettysburg.”
Some of the new events currently being explored include Vendor Appreciation Day, South Mountain Partnership Day, a T-shirt design contest for National Farmers Market Week, and various food-themed festivals.
New farmers’ market vendors will also be making an appearance, including Faerie Springs Farm, specializing in goat cheese; Lancaster Distilleries, offering award winning spirits; and Charming Meadow, a startup mushroom grower.
Veteran vendors and many fan favorites will be returning as well, including Weaving Roots Farm, Boyer Nurseries & Orchards, Maggie’s Farm Gettysburg, Ziggy Donutz, and The Mexican Food Truck, to name a few.
In anticipation for the start of the season, the Adams County Farmers Market has also decided to expand the SNAP/EBT food assistance program at the farmers market. This year, the maximum amount of SNAP benefits that can be “doubled” each Saturday will increase from $25 to $30.
Farmers’ market organizers hope this expansion of the program will assist in giving lower-income customers more opportunities to shop at the market and help offset the rising cost of living. The SNAP Double Dollars program is made possible, in part, by collaborative efforts of the Adams County Farmers Market, Healthy Adams County, and the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation. Shoppers who are interested in learning more about using their SNAP benefits at the farmers market can find more information at www.acfarmersmarkets.org/our-outreach-programs.
There will also be two new faces assisting shoppers at the farmers’ market this year. Kaylene Bere was recently hired as the new assistant market manager for the Adams County Farmers Market, and Kim Gabel was also recently brought on as a part-time event coordinator for the organization.
“I’m glad to be part of the team,” said Bere. “The farmers market is a wonderful asset to the community and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
The Adams County Farmers Market is held every Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through the last Saturday in October. Free parking is available at the market, as well as the gravel parking lot across the street from the market.
“We’re excited to see many new and returning farmers market fans this season,” said Djalal.
