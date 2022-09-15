acac

Young artists were recognized by the Adams County Arts Council following its summer programming. (Submitted Photo)

The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) wrapped up “a successful summer of art enrichment camps” with a luncheon ceremony to honor its instructors and the nominees of the Encouragement Award, according to an ACAC release.

The award was set up by a local donor who wanted “to support and honor creativity and a-ha moments” demonstrated by selected summer camp students 8-15 years old who completed at least one full week of ACAC summer camp, according to the release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.