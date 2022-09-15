The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) wrapped up “a successful summer of art enrichment camps” with a luncheon ceremony to honor its instructors and the nominees of the Encouragement Award, according to an ACAC release.
The award was set up by a local donor who wanted “to support and honor creativity and a-ha moments” demonstrated by selected summer camp students 8-15 years old who completed at least one full week of ACAC summer camp, according to the release.
The students nominated by their instructors for the award this summer were: Aishani Chauhan, Annabel Fredericks, Ben Stone, Blayne Miller, Caleb Sellers, Callie Yardley-Gontz, C C Lebon, Charlette Moreno, Ellie Frey, Ellie Yost, Gia Sabato, Graham Thomas, Jeffrey Luo, Kendal Sease, Kennedy Mitchell, Liam Colbert, Lily Fontaine, Mae Travis, Maya Reinhart-Mitchell, Mina Gibson, Nas Kalathas, Ramona Suehr, Ruby Lancaster, Ruth Worley, Sammie Jones, Sarah Beeman, Sasha Aviles, Shayla Livesay, Sia Kalathas, Stella Coldsmith, and William Yardley-Gontz.
Five winners were selected by ACAC Program Director Wendy Heiges and committee. Each of these youngsters will receive a $100 check along with a certificate of recognition, according to the release.
The winners are Jeffrey Luo, Kendal Sease, Ruby Lancaster, Sammie Jones, and Sia Kalathas
For more information about the award, the summer camps, and other upcoming arts council, events, or art classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org.
