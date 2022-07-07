Adams County
A vintage tractor display, the Tom Walter collection, is open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to the public to view for free through July 24, at 130 Benders Church Road, Biglerville. All ages are welcome to visit, sit on real farm tractors and take pictures.
————
Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Venture Crew 230 will conduct a fundraising car wash at the Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, on Sunday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are much appreciated.
————
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Biglerville
Bingo will be held on July 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
————
The Cutshall family reunion will be held Sunday, July 10, at Oakside Park, Pavilion 1, noon to dusk.
Buchanan Valley
The Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department is having its Monthly Meat Raffle on July 15. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a free meal at 6 p.m.; wheel spins at 7 p.m. Meal is broasted chicken, fresh cut fries, salad, dessert and refreshments. This family event supports the local volunteers. Call 717-677-0870 for more information.
East Berlin
East Berlin Area Community Center’s indoor yard sale is set for Thursday, July 7, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., $10 a bag; Friday, July 8, 9a.m. to 3 p.m., $5 a bag; and July 9, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, $5 minimum donation for unlimited shopping.
————
East Berlin Area Community Center Garden Tour is Sunday, July 10, 12-5 p.m. Advance tickets $10; day of tour tickets $12. Tickets may be purchased at the community center or Cashman’s Ace Hardware in East Berlin. All gardens within 10 miles of East Berlin: Harbold Garden on Pine Run Road; the Lindquist Garden on Lingg Road; and the Rice Garden on Hanover Road. The artists in the gardens are harpist Sharon Knowles, Conewago Carvers, and the Hanover Art Guild. For more information, call 717-259-8848.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet for supper on Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. at Hoss’s on York Road.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch Wednesday, July 13, at Hoss’s on York Road at 12 noon.
————
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
————
Friends of the Adams County Library System’s Annual Summer Book Sale Bonanza is July 28-30, at Redding Auction Service, 1085 Table Rock Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Five free books per child who attends. Special for teachers Friday only, 15 free classroom appropriate books per teacher. Saturday, $5 per bag sale, buy two get one free. Food truck available for breakfast and lunch Thursday and Friday.
————
The Gettysburg High School Alumni Council will meet Thursday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the district Administration Building, 900 Biglerville Road. Any graduate of Gettysburg High School is welcome to attend the meeting.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Norlo Park, 3050 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, on Tuesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. then lunch at Windy Knoll at 11 a.m. The walk is open to the public. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1950 will meet at the Hunterstown Diner for lunch at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 20. All class members, spouses and guests are encouraged to attend.
