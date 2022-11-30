Adams County
The Homemakers Holiday Tea will be held at the Adams County Agricultural & Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Monday, Dec. 5, 1-3 p.m. Cost is $3, payable at the door. For those who desire, there will be a cookie exchange. Bring five dozen of one kind of cookie to exchange. Linette Mansberger, from the South Mountain Audubon Society, will present “Hummingbirds Around the World.”
————
Church Women United will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m., at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Whitney Myers, guest pianist, will lead singing of Christmas carols and presenting stories. Appetizers and desserts will be provided by members. special welcome to newcomers.
————
Historic Gettysburg-Adams County’s Homespun Christmas Holiday Market will be open Friday, Dec. 2, 3-7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with craft vendors and baked goods available for holiday shopping at the historic GAR Hall, 53 E. Middle St., Gettysburg. All proceeds go to HGAC’s preservation and education missions.
Bendersville
The Bendersville Lutheran Parish is hosting its fifth annual Live Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 3, 5-7 p.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church parking lot, 126 Church St. All are invited. There will be animals, hot chocolate, goodie bags, and carols. If rain or snow, the event will be cancelled.
Biglerville
Bingo will be held on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information, call Erma are 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
————
Living Alone Luncheon is Dec. 3, at 12 noon, at Centenary United Methodist Church. All guests living alone in the Upper Adams area, or living alone and attending a church there, are invited to this free luncheon, but reservations are necessary for preparation. Call Vickie at 717-858-7536, Darlene at 717-677-7647, or Bonnie at 717-528-8436 to make a reservations for this free meal. This annual luncheon is served family style. The church is handicap accessible.
————
The Biglerville Christmas tree lighting celebration, with refreshments, singing, and Santa on a firetruck and later telling a story, is Friday, Dec. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the fire hall.
East Berlin
The East Berlin Area Community Center, 405 North Ave., Christmas Bazaar is Saturday, Dec. 3, and Christmas Festival is Friday, Dec. 9.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW is having Wing Night, Dec. 1, 4:30-7 p.m., open to the public. Friday special is 8-ounce New York strip steak, baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert, served 5-7:30 p.m. Open to the public Fridays. To-go orders welcome, call 717-334-4614.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at Inn 94.
————
The American Legion Auxiliary Craft and Vendor Show is Dec. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with local crafters and vendors, at 528 E Middle St., presenting baked goods and Christmas flowers.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Hunterstown Diner. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
The public is invited to “Come to the Manger,” a special Advent Program filled with music, carol singing, scripture readings, and prayer, Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Refreshments following the service.
————
All-you-can-eat Breakfast with Santa is Sunday, Dec. 11, 8-11 a.m. at the Gettysburg American Legion Hall, 528 E. Middle St. Meal is: adults, $15; children 5-12, $10; and children 4 and under, free. Santa will hand out a present to children 12 and under. Have a picture taken with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
————
Due to the many full calendars, the PGL meeting scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, is cancelled. The next meeting is Sunday, Jan. 8, in-person or on Zoom.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Christmas Breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 18, 7-11 a.m. All are welcome. Menu consists of pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fried potatoes, biscuits, gravy, assorted muffins, orange juice, apple juice, milk, and coffee. The cost is $12; children ages 6-12, $6; and children under 6 eat free.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg is sponsoring its fourth annual Tractor & Tinsel Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 10. Vendors all day, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; breakfast buffet, 8-11 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; cake decorating, 1-2 p.m., ages 12 and under; pet visits with Santa, 2-3- p.m.; lighted tractor parade, 6 p.m., and visits with Santa after the parade. Donations to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals appreciated.
Littlestown
Cookie Walk at Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, 50 E. King St., is Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Price is $7.00 per pound. Lunch available for purchase.
New Oxford
Immaculate Conception Church will hold its annual Christmas Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Event features a breakfast, fill a box with homemade cookies, and homemade soups. Sale will be held in our ICC Parish Center at 101 N. Peter St. Thrift shop open.
————
The New Oxford Lions Club Orange Car will be in the square until Saturday, Dec. 17. The hours are Sundays 12-4 p.m., and Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The club will be sell fresh Florida fruit, gift baskets, and Amish brooms. Payment by cash or check only.
————
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Lincoln Way East, will hold a Holiday Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch available to purchase.
Orrtanna
The Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association will host a Chicken and Meatball Feed and drawing Sunday, Dec. 11. Reservations due by Dec. 4. Call Steve for details at 717-642-8496.
York Springs
Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society will host a holiday open house and Christmas craft making event Sunday, Dec. 4, 2-4 p.m. at the museum, 408 Main St. Cost of the “Holiday Cracher” making is $5 per person. This event precedes the town’s tree lightning event at 6 p.m.
