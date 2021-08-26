The Adams County Arts Council Encouragement Award winners include Carlynn Schultz, Greyson Gimmer, Stella Coldsmith, and Jacob Murphy, and not shown Bella Pali. Instructors pictured are Aurora Bonner, Susan Henry, Linn Wichowski, Stanley Gilmore, Fabio Carella and Wendy Heiges, program director.
The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) held its annual summer camp instructor appreciation and encouragement award luncheon on Friday, Aug. 13, at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, where the annual Encouragement Award winners were announced, according to an ACAC release.
The ACAC held 42 on- and off-site weeklong summer camps and served 340 children ages 4-15 this summer.
