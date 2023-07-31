Biglerville
Biglerville Step Into Serenity Al-Anon meets on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, 300 E. York St. Anyone who struggles with a friend or family member’s drinking problem is welcome to attend.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
Inner Child Exploration Meetings, an educational support group for adult survivors of child abuse/trauma and their spouses/caregivers, take lace on the first Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Brighter Tomorrows Center, 224 Baltimore St., Gettysburg. This trauma-informed support networking series combines self-exploration and creative art to promote coping, healing, and wellness. Each session will be led by a licensed trauma therapist or a trained advocate.
————
AA, Alcoholics Anonymous, meets at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, Monday through Saturday at 12 noon; Fridays at 7 p.m.; and Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those who have been affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are on Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the music room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St. Enter through Stratton Street entrance.
————
Codependents Anonymous, is a 12-step program for those seeking a healthy relationship with themselves and others. Meetings are held via Zoom Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. In-person meetings are held the second and last Saturdays of the month at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 130 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg. For more information, call Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
————
AlAnon meets Tuesdays at noon, at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. Parking available in rear of church. Enter through side glass doors, take elevator to top floor classrooms, turn left, room on right.
New Oxford
Parkinson’s Third Thursday, a Parkinson’s education and support group at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community, meets the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. All are welcome. The group meets in the Encore Room, which is located inside the Harmony Ridge Community Center. For more information, contact villager Helen Stratton at 864-915-0710; email parkinsonetwork@gmail.com; or visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons.
————
Adams County Lyme Disease support group meets regularly on the fourth Tuesday of each month, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at New Horizon Café, 5413 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. Email AdamsLyme@palyme.org for more information.
