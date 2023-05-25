Fire companies were called to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Tuesday night after a light fixture failed.
“Very light smoke, almost a haze” and an electrical odor resulted when the ballast of a fluorescent light fixture malfunctioned in the hospital’s security office, not near any patient areas, Gettysburg Fire Department Public Information Officer Russ McCutcheon said.
Initial emergency response was robust as a precaution, but after firefighters used thermal imaging equipment to make sure fire had not spread, they turned the matter over to hospital maintenance personnel, McCutcheon said.
No evacuation of patients was needed, he said.
In addition to emergency vehicles at the hospital, others were on standby at Gettysburg Area Recreation Park, McCutcheon said.
Authorities were dispatched to the hospital at 147 Gettys St. at 10:14 p.m. and the emergency call was completed at 10:41 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Agencies dispatched included the Gettysburg, Arendtsville, Barlow, Bendersville, Cashtown, and United fire companies, as well as Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to ACDES.
