Continuing with its monthly programs and events, the New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAHS) will hold the first of three community Town Meetings Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m., according to a NOAHS release.
The event will take place at the historic Emory United Methodist Church, Center Square, New Oxford. The public is invited to attend and the meeting is free of charge.
This Town Meeting kicks off the work the NOAHS Board is undertaking to examine how the society can set a course to be more sustainable and successful, with the capacity to fulfill its mission. This meeting will present the challenges the organization faces and give attendees the opportunity to provide their views for how it may strengthen its abilities and provide greater value to the community.
NOAHS believes its members and friends are essential towards reaching this goal, according to the release.
"NOAHS has created a special committee to examine this challenge and encourages members to be a part of the effort," the release reads.
Anyone wishing further information or to assist in this effort should contact NOAHS by email at NOAHS17350@gmail.com.
After nearly a two-year interruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in early 2022 NOAHS resumed its membership and local history programs as part of its “Resume in 22” initiative to restart, rebuild and move forward with curated programs that celebrate the history and heritage of the New Oxford community and its neighboring area, according to the release.
To learn more about NOAHS or to become a member, visit the organization’s Facebook page, @NOAHS1730, or send an email to NOAHS17350@gmail.com. Membership applications are available to download at https://bit.ly/noahs_2022_Membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.