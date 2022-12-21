The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of Nov. 4.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Marie Lookingbill, 27, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, disregarding a traffic lane and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 20 mph Sept. 22, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Tyreke Pitter, 24, of Silver Spring, Md., was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count of driving an unregistered out-of-state vehicle June 17, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Sinath Nhiev, 37, of Jacksonville, Fla., was charged one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment and driving with a suspended license Aug. 14, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Justin Skinner, 47, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle with an improper exhaust system and possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use Aug. 31, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Craig Stephan, 63, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol July 11, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Christopher Oken, 32, no fixed address, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats to another person, strangulation and simple assault July 20, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Jacob Simmons, 59, of Trenton, N.J., was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use June 18, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Derek Reaver, 29, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of making terroristic threats to another person, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and intentional property damage Aug. 19, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Richard Patti, 69, of Tannersville, was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under the influence of alcohol, disregarding a traffic lane, turning without signaling and reckless driving July 10, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joey Harris, 45, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of fleeing a police officer, operating a motorized bicycle without lighting, driving with a suspended license and following another vehicle too closely July 10, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Daniel Price, 28, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, intentionally disobeying a police officer, vandalizing a police vehicle and disorderly conduct Aug. 19, in Gettysburg. The case was held for county court.
Joseph Jacoby, 31, of Gettysburg, was charged with driving with a suspended license and failure to obey a traffic sign July 4, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Winn, 31, of Frederick, Md., was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without the owner’s Sept. 8, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.