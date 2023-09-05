Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community hosts several support groups which offer free services to the public.
Grief Support Group is every Thursday, Sept. 14 to Dec. 14, from 1-2:30 p.m. in Nicarry Meetinghouse, call 717-624-5253 or www.crosskeysvillage.org/griefshare to register before Sept. 7.
Early-Stage Dementia Support Group is an opportunity to connect with others who are facing a dementia diagnosis. An eight-week program offered twice a year (March and September), by reservation only.
Transitional Support Group is for individuals whose spouse has transitioned to Health Care or Personal Care.
While not a grief group, it will cover loss, and is open to widows and widowers, too. Meets the third Tuesday of each month, 2:30-4 p.m., in the Ensemble Room in Harmony Ridge.
Parkinson’s Support Group empowers people with Parkinson’s and care partners through education and peer support. Meets the third Thursday of each month 1-3:15 p.m. in the Encore Room in Harmony Ridge.
Memory Garden, Caregiver Support Group shares joys and tears, finding strength and inspiration from each other. Meets the second Friday of each month 1:30-3 p.m. in the Presto Room in Harmony Ridge.
With an on-campus resident population of over 1,000 and more than 500 employee team members, Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is the fifth largest single-campus, nonprofit senior living organization in the United States, the largest in Pennsylvania.
Founded as the Church of the Brethren Home in 1908 at Huntsdale, near Carlisle, it moved to the Cross Keys intersection just outside of New Oxford in 1952 and is located on 334 acres.
