Presbyterian Women and Local Missions from the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, are collecting gift cards and money for the people who were displaced from their homes as a result of the Baltimore Street crash and fire earlier this month.
Visa, Walmart, Marshall’s, gasoline and grocery gift cards are recommended, according to a release from the church.
