Lynne Hershey, chairperson of The Education and Scholarship Committee, The Woman’s Club of Gettysburg, has announced that the club will be awarding two $1,500 scholarships this spring. The scholarships are offered to graduating Adams County High School Seniors who are planning to continue their education beyond high school in a vocation/technical career field requiring not more than two years of study.
Interested students may obtain information about the application process from their high school guidance office. Completed applications are due from students to guidance counselors by April 18. Guidance Counselors will submit qualified applications to the Woman’s Club Scholarship Committee who will select this year’s recipients.
