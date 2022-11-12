Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.