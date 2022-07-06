The Gettysburg Choral Society Inc. will present “Conceived in Liberty,” featuring the songs of America, at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 8, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg, according to a society release.
Under the direction of John McKay, the concert is free of charge and open to the public, the release reads. The church is handicap accessible and free parking is available.
“Beginning with some of the most popular and enduring songs of the 19th century, the chorus will lead a musical journey through antebellum America and the Civil War. A musical setting of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address will be one of the highlights of the program,” the release reads.
The Flute Flock, directed by Georgia Hollabaugh will be a special musical guest for the performance.
The ensemble will perform patriotic selections.
The chorus’ women will follow the flutes with two selections, “I Sing a Prayer for America” and “American Anthem,” which are expressions of faith and hope, the release reads.
The program will conclude with a rendition of Irving Berlin’s immortal “God Bless America,” featuring soloist Lindsay Lymer, according to the release.
A free-will offering will be accepted to help defray expenses, according to the society’s release.
