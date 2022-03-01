Adams County
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will resume meeting at noon on Wednesdays at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church beginning on Wednesday, March 9, and each Wednesday throughout the Season of Lent. The speaker will be Chaplain Angel Perez, Adams County Correctional Facility. All men are welcome.
————
South Mountain Audubon Society will host a bird walk on Saturday, March 5, at Oakwood Park in Biglerville at 9 a.m. The walk is free and open to the public. Meet in the parking lot at the front of the park off state Route 394. The path is flat and easy to navigate. Contact Linette at 717-495-8137 for more information.
————
Adams County Literacy Council and Murder Mysteries Will Travel will present “Sour Grapes” on Friday, April 8, at 6 p.m., at the Looking Barn, Littlestown. This mystery, dinner, and dessert fundraiser will be catered by Country Class Catering with cash bar by Brookmere Winery. Tickets are $55. Adult education programs will benefit from the proceeds. For more information, call Alison at 717-479-7032.
————
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
————
YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County will present the March Mission Moment — The New Jim Crow by Kristin Rice on March 8, at 4 p.m. The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86533795855?pwd=VWw3QTRWNlNsMXY4eUVwK2JKcTBpZz09, Meeting ID: 865 3379 5855; Passcode: 711834.
Biglerville
Benders and St. Paul Lutheran churches will mark Shrove Tuesday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. with fellowship, prayer and burning of the palms at Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road. On Ash Wednesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m., a worship service will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Church, 25 Franklin St.
————
Bingo will be held March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Biglerville Fire House sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808 or Sue at 717 677-7309.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on March 1, 6-8:00 p.m. at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, 59 W. York St. The program will be about the York Flower Show Workshop with Georgie Dettinburn and Fran Koch as featured speakers. For more information about the garden club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
————
Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District. Meals 6-7:30 p.m. on second and fourth Mondays, food distribution on third Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Junior Firefighter Open House starts at 1 p.m. March 5. Program is for ages 13-17 who would like to see what the department has to offer. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Fairfield
All Christmas and other decorations must be removed from the Fairfield Union Cemetery by March 19, as the lawn mowing season may start by April 1. The cemetery board appreciates the cooperation. Anyone who has questions about this matter may call 717-642-5063.
————
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will meet for lunch Wednesday, March 9, at Hoss’s at 12 noon.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet Tuesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. at the Hunterstown Diner.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is hosting a Chili Cook Off fundraiser open to the public on March 19 at the VFW Post 15, 369 E. Middle St. Cost is $10 to enter and $5 to judge. Cash prizes for the winners. To enter or judge, call Linda at 717-398-7119.
New Oxford
Immaculate Conception Thrift Shop will have a clothing sale, fill-a-bag for $5 on Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 N. Peter St.
York Springs
Mikele Stillman will be the featured speaker at the annual dinner meeting of Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the York Springs Fire Hall. Stillman will speak about Alice Roosevelt. The public is invited to attend. Tickets for the stuffed chicken breast dinner and speaker are $20 per person; orders must be made by March 11 by calling 717-528-4869.
Elsewhere
Grace United Church of Christ is hosting its Spring Bag Raffle Fundraiser. This is a 31 bag raffle with the winner to be drawn Sunday, April 10. The prize is an Island Nights Deluxe Utility Tote with $300 worth of items and gift cards. Tickets are $5 each or 3/$10. For tickets, call Joan at 410-756-2043. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit local and community projects through the church’s Lay, Life and Work Committee.
