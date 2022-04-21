Adams County
BSA Venture Crew 230 will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner Saturday April 30, 4-6 p.m. at the Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road. The meal includes spaghetti with meatballs, salad, bread, desserts, and drink. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 10 and younger. For more information, call Herb at 717-778-1867.
The second annual Spring Fever Book Sale, sponsored by Friends of the Adams County Library System, is set for Saturday, April 30, at the Gettysburg Library garage, 140 Baltimore St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is May 7.
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, will have prom gowns priced $10-$40 through May 17. Wedding gowns are also available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, May 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road to celebrate May Friendship Day with a program and guest speaker Mary Kay Turner. Attendees should bring their own packed lunch; water and coffee will be provided. Newcomers welcome. No reservations needed.
Barlow
The Barlow Vol. Fire Company Inc., 2005 Taneytown Road, will hold a drive-thru barbecue chicken inner on Saturday, April 23, 12 noon until sold out. Platters are $11, which include half a chicken, bake beans, applesauce and roll; or a half a chicken only for $9.
Biglerville
The Centerview Cemetery Association requests all grave site decorations be removed by May 1 for the mowing season. The association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites thereafter.
Buchanan Valley
Basket Bingo at Buchanan Valley Fire Department is set for April 24. Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo starts at 1 p.m. with 20 games; light lunch is included for $20. Call Linda at 717-677-6408 for more information.
East Berlin
East Berlin Area Community Center will host the biggest yard sale in Adams County on Saturday, April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with over 100 vendors with food, treasures, and a farmers’ market. Parking in front and back of the building at 405 North Ave.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
Wings and Shrimp To-Go Fundraiser to benefit Fairfield and Fountaindale fire departments on Saturday, April 30. Drive thru pick-up event. Meal cost is $25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 717-642-8842 or 717-729-1998.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, May 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Ventura’s in Fairfield. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
A Community Yard Sale is slated for April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Bethel Mennonite Church. Food for sale. For more information or to reserve a spot to sell, email bethel2335@gmail.com.
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 has discontinued being open to the public on Fridays until a cook is hired.
Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., is hosting a Rummage and Bake Sale, Friday, April 22, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 23, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering clothing, jewelry, household items and furniture. Saturday is fill-a-bag for $1 day. Proceeds benefit area nonprofits.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Li’s Restaurant parking lot on Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. to walk in the area, for example Culp’s Hill. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Hamiltonban Twp.
Kite Day at the Hamiltonban Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield, is set for April 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Competitive kite flyer Joe Whitmore will demonstrate kite flying and assist people with their kites. Bring a kite, build a kite, or use one the park commission will have available. A light lunch will be provided. For more information, call John at 717-642-5858.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Sunday, April 24. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular games and games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for information.
Idaville
A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, April 21-23, to benefit its missions program. Hours are: Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, is dollar-a-bag day, 8-11 a.m.
McKnightstown
Flohrs Cemetery Association request all grave site decorations, including Christmas and Easter decorations, be removed by May 1, to prepare for the upcoming mowing season. The cemetery association will not be responsible for items left on grave sites after May 1.
New Oxford
The New Oxford Lions Club will hold a chicken barbecue on Saturday, April 23, 10:30 a.m. until sold out, at the Nugen Propane, 5815 York Road. Dinners will be sold at event, no advanced tickets. Cost is $10, which includes half a chicken, roll, baked potato, and apple sauce. The club will also be selling Amish-made brooms at the event.
Orrtanna
The Orrtanna Area Adams County Fish and Game Association will hold a chicken and meatball feed and gun drawing on Saturday, April 30. Reservations required by April 24. Call Steve at 717-642-8496 for details.
