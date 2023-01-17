Main Street Gettysburg announced receiving an award of a $50,000 Keystone Community Grant.
Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) applied to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for the grant to support a local Façade Improvement Program, according to an MSG release.
This is state funding from the Keystone Communities Program. The Façade Grant Program is a financial incentive program to help rehabilitate commercial buildings in the historic district of Gettysburg, according to the release.
This is the fourth round of the Façade Grant Program administered by Main Street Gettysburg. The first three programs provided grants for 26 different projects, distributed $80,000, that footed $276,111.20 total in investments to the historic district.
“Main Street Gettysburg is excited to bring back this generous program to support local businesses in our historic district, “ said Main Street President Jill Sellers. “Main Street Gettysburg received an overwhelming response from local businesses regarding the program. Local interest and support were the driving forces behind the award.”
Some of the basic guidelines include:
· Buildings must be located within the historic district of Gettysburg Borough.
· Applications must include project descriptions and estimates.
· Only projects on the application are eligible.
· Projects must be approved by the Historic Architecture Review Board (HARB)*
· Projects require a 1:1 match, up to $5,000 ($10,000 total project).
The award of the Keystone Communities Grant will provide assistance for the restoration and reinvestment in our historic downtown. Next step is the formal application process, which will begin in January.
