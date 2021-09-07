Wine and music enthusiasts are invited to enjoy central Pennsylvania’s premier wine event, the 17th annual Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival, Sept. 11-12, at the Gateway Gettysburg Complex, 95 Presidential Circle, just east of Gettysburg, according to a release from The Chamber of Gettysburg and Adams County.
Attendees may sample and purchase from 23 Pennsylvania wineries, four Pennsylvania distilleries, take in offerings from more than 40 food and craft vendors and dance to the regional live music, according to the release. The event draws more than 8,000 attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.