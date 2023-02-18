Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, will host a hearing Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m., according to a state Senate Office release.
The hearing is set to be held at the Community College of Beaver County, located at 1 Campus Drive in Monaca, to gather testimony about the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals near the Pennsylvania border.
“The hearing will focus on the emergency response to the train derailment and subsequent controlled chemical burn. It will also feature testimony from concerned residents,” the release reads.
The committee is seeking testimony from: representatives from Norfolk Southern Railway; officials from the office of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro; administrators from Pennsylvania state agencies involved in the response; local officials; and residents affected by the derailment.
