History night returns to New Oxford on Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m., when the New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAHS) hosts the Sir Winston Churchill’s Favorite Spy presentation.
The program will be presented by local resident and history fan, David Peters, according to an historical society release.
This month’s history night will be held at the St. Paul’s UCC, located at the corner of South Peter and East High streets in New Oxford. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and made possible by the donations of NOAHS members and supporters.
The spy in question will be Krystayna Skarbek, a Polish countess who was Britain’s first and longest serving secret agent in World War II, and who became known as Churchill’s favorite spy, according to the release.
:Many have speculated that she was, in fact, the likely model for the renown fictional spy character, James Bond,” the release reads.
Many of her courageous espionage and sabotage exploits in Axis-occupied Europe for which she received the prestigious medals will be presented that illustrate the impact she had on the war.
In addition to Skarbek, some of her female colleagues who also served in the British organization, called the Special Operations Executive, will also be discussed.
Guests are asked to use the entrance alongside the church and directly off the church parking lot. Ample parking is available both at the church lot and along the street.
