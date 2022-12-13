Bring your lunch and a friend to the Adams County Arts Council 3rdThursdayNoon series on Dec. 15, hosted by composer Buzz Jones.
Jones’ jazz suite Axiom Asunder Redux was premiered at the Majestic Theater as part of the Jazz Tributaries Project on October. The music blends poetry of Langston Hughes with blues, gospel, bossa nova, Afro-Cuban bembé, bebop and soul jazz, according to the release from the arts council.
The Unified Jazz Ensemble, Gettysburg College Choir, and narrator Darryl Jones were featured participants. Buzz Jones will share original videography of the concert, discuss the origins of the music, and describe how the project came to fruition after two years of pandemic delays.
Buzz Jones is professor emeritus of music at Gettysburg College. He served as director of bands, Music Department chair, and director of the Sunderman Conservatory of Music. In addition to classroom teaching in theory and jazz history, he directed the college jazz ensemble for 26 years leading the group on six tours of Europe with performances at major jazz festivals in Italy, Turkey, France, and Switzerland.
In 2012, he was director of the Gettysburg College England Program and a senior teaching fellow at Lancaster University. He presently leads jazz worship services with his quintet and teaches music theory and musicianship privately.
