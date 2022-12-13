Bring your lunch and a friend to the Adams County Arts Council 3rdThursdayNoon series on Dec. 15, hosted by composer Buzz Jones.

Jones’ jazz suite Axiom Asunder Redux was premiered at the Majestic Theater as part of the Jazz Tributaries Project on October. The music blends poetry of Langston Hughes with blues, gospel, bossa nova, Afro-Cuban bembé, bebop and soul jazz, according to the release from the arts council.

