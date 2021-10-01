The South Mountain Audubon Society will sponsor a bird walk at Long Pine Reservoir near Caledonia Saturday, Oct. 2.
“We will meet at 8 a.m. in the Long Pine Reservoir parking area. This hike will be on a woodland trail. Hiking boots are recommended. In case of inclement weather, the walk will be canceled,” a release from the society reads.
