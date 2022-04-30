ACNB Corporation, financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services Inc., announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock payable on June 15, to shareholders of record as of June 1, according to an ACNB release.
This per share amount reflects a 4 % increase over the same quarter of 2021 and will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $2.3 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the second quarter of 2022. Compared to a year ago, ACNB Corporation paid a $0.25 dividend per common share in the second quarter of 2021, according to the release.
“At ACNB Corporation, our commitment is to generate value for those who own the shares of ACNB Corporation. The board of directors declared the quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share in furtherance of this commitment and the corporation’s longstanding history of rewarding shareholders with quarterly cash dividends for decades,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation president and chief executive officer.
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the $2.8 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and ACNB Insurance Services Inc. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, Pa., and Hunt Valley, Md., the release reads.
As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and six community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, Md., respectively. ACNB Insurance Services Inc. is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, Md., and Gettysburg, according to the release.
For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, visit acnb.com.
