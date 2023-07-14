U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Chris Coons (D-DE) and Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1), Donald Norcross (D-NJ-1), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA-5), and Brendan Boyle (D-PA-2) introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and "ensure the nation’s independent refiners can afford to continue production," according to a release from Casey's office.

This legislation will protect the jobs of refinery workers while also creating a new revenue stream that would fund investments in conservation, agricultural production, and advanced biofuel development, the release claims.

