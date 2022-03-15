The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of March 8.
When charges are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Charges being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled that charges would move forward to the county court.
Lukas DeLuvo, 20, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with failure to file local income tax July 15, 2020, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $186.59.
William Dunkel, 38, of McSherrystown, was charged with harassment Feb. 9, 2022, in Reading Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $239.78.
Caleb Brown, 19, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with unlawful acts — violation of of rule or regulation of commission Oct. 14, 2021, in Tyrone Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $201.61.
Jeremy Seville, 40, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., was charged with failure to comply with tax office request to examine records for audit purposes Nov. 26, 2019, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $177.75.
Jeremy Seville, 40, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., was charged with failure to comply with tax office request to examine records for audit purposes Sept. 4, 2019, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $626.75.
Bryan Cherry, 41, of Fayetteville, Pa., was charged with two felony counts terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, and two misdemeanor counts stalking — repeatedly commit acts to cause fear, and two misdemeanor counts of harassment — communicate repeatedly and inconvenient hours Jan. 28, 2022, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Katelyn Becker, 20, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with one count driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, one count operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and two misdemeanor counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 20, 2021, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brittany Gross, 34, of York, Pa., was charged with one count driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance March 26, 2021, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jessica Johnson, 42, of Abbottstown, was charges with violation of compulsory attendance — child under 15 years of age Dec. 15, 2021, in Oxford Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $152.11.
Christian Nil Ayi Aryee, 21, of Carlisle, Pa., was charged with one count violating the speed limit, and three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance July 6, 2021, in Latimore Township. The case was waived to county court.
Scott McCotter, 34, of Gettysburg, was charged with failure to file local income tax July 15, 2020, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $179.78.
Michael Atland II, 39, of Thomasville, Pa., was charged with one count driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, one misdemeanor count driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 7, 2021, in Berwick Township. The case was waived to county court.
Nathan Young, 41, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with failure to comply with tax office request to examine records for audit purposes Nov. 21, 2021, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $236.61.
Danielle Goodling, 39, of Lebanon, Pa., was charged with harassment — subject other to physical contact Jan. 31, 2022, in Tyrone Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $247.11.
Cory Howard, of New Oxford, was charged with failure to comply with tax office request to examine records for audit purposes Dec. 7, 2021, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $387.11.
Katie Lynn Houck, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with failure to file local income tax April 17, 2018, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $186.22.
Joseph Odom, 31, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with failure to file local income tax April 17, 2018, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $179.28.
Michael Novak, 26, of East Berlin, was charged with harassment — subject other to physical contact Jan. 6, 2022, in Reading Township and paid a fine and costs, totaling $264.28.
Terrence Funt, of New Oxford, was charged with failure to file local income tax April 18, 2020, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $179.78.
Ben Van Weimer Sr., 56, of East Berlin, was charged with failure to pump and /or inspect septic systems and submit written proof Aug. 17, 2020, in Reading Township and paid a fine and costs totaling $399.65.
Nestor Mayorga-Diaz, 24, of Biglerville was charged with one misdemeanor count each of luring a child into a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors; and one felony count each of kidnapping a minor, False imprisonment of a minor, and interfering with custody of a child Nov. 3, 2021, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Andrew Hoffman, 29, of Gettysburg, was charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and one felony count of corruption of minors Jan. 1, 2021 in Abbottstown Borough. The case was held for county court.
