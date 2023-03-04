The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of March 3.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge.
When cases are “held,” it means a magisterial district judge has conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Eduardo Castellanos, 23, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of burglary, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and property damage Feb. 19, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Fayanna Parker, 47, of Thomson, Ga., was charged with one count each of driving with a suspended license and exceeding 35mph in an urban area by 15 mph Oct. 25, 2022, in Bonneauville. The case was waived to county court.
Holly Skoloda, 61, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and operating a vehicle with an open container of alcohol Feb. 14, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tylanvis Nicholson, 35, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of criminal trespass and public intoxication Feb. 16, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
David McMaster Jr., 47, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and public intoxication Dec. 7, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
David McMaster Jr., 47, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of disorderly conduct and public intoxication Dec. 9, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Megan Murphy, 37, of McSherrystown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10 and .16, operating a vehicle with an open container of alcohol and failure to yield while making a left-hand-turn Dec. 15, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Daniel Sneeringer, 31, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC between .10 and .16 and disregarding a traffic lane Jan. 15, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Alexander Strausbaugh, 20, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle with an open container of alcohol and possession of alcohol as a minor Feb. 12, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Elizabeth Triplett, 38, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC greater than .16 and careless driving Oct. 28, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Rylee Orner, 18, of Gettysburg, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to carry a driver’s license.
Ieasha Tate, 30, of Middle River, Md., was charged with one count each of attempting to flee from police, recklessly endangering another person, accidental damage to an unattended vehicle or property, reckless driving, passing on the left unsafely, passing when prohibited and driving on the left side of the road Aug. 5, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was held for county court.
Lauren Jewitt, 37, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC greater than .16 and reckless driving Nov. 2, 2022, in Bonneauville. The case was held for county court.
