Adams County

The USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet Saturday, May 6, at Ski Liberty 78 Country Club Trail, Fairfield, with lunch at 11 a.m., and a business meeting to follow. Any Navy veteran who qualified on a submarine may attend. The Tri-State Base of West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania meets every month, rotating among states. A spouse or friend is welcome. There is an auxiliary to support the men with projects. Check out the website, www.ussvi-tri-statebase.org. For more information, contact Robert Bradley, bradleyrd@gmail.com, Robert Dickey, robertdickey@comcast.net, or Glen Sherrard, gsherrard274@gmail.com, 304-676-8417.

