Adams County
The USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet Saturday, May 6, at Ski Liberty 78 Country Club Trail, Fairfield, with lunch at 11 a.m., and a business meeting to follow. Any Navy veteran who qualified on a submarine may attend. The Tri-State Base of West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania meets every month, rotating among states. A spouse or friend is welcome. There is an auxiliary to support the men with projects. Check out the website, www.ussvi-tri-statebase.org. For more information, contact Robert Bradley, bradleyrd@gmail.com, Robert Dickey, robertdickey@comcast.net, or Glen Sherrard, gsherrard274@gmail.com, 304-676-8417.
LIU12 Adams County Literacy Council and Murder Mysteries Will Travel are hosting a murder mystery dinner, “Murder on the Set,” on Saturday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the Gettysburg Fire Department social hall, 35 N. Stratton St. Cost is $65 per person, which includes meal; cash bar. Dress casual or western. Contact amshuman@iu12.org or call 717-479-7032 for more information. Tickets available at office or Eventbrite.com.
A presentation, Fly Fishing Colorado’s Rivers and Streams by fly fishing guide and instructor Mark Mahler, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the conservation district office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. ACTU’s monthly business meeting will follow. Event is free and open to the public.
Biglerville
Bingo will be held on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808 or Sue at 717 677-7309.
The Second Annual Blossom Festival is May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 154 W. Hanover St., with a variety of activities.
The Biglerville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Mother-Daughter Banquet for members and their guests will be held at the fire company on May 15. Cost of the dinner is $7 for ages 6 to 12; $15 for over 12 years old; and free four under 5. Reservations must be made by May 5 by calling Connie at 717 677-8075.
Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., will hold a yard and bake sale Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. with handcrafted items and all kinds of treasures. There will be a variety of sandwiches and drinks available for purchase.
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
A Designer Bag Bingo featuring Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Dooney & Burke and Vera Bradley will be held May 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. Cost is $20 for six cards. Each purse with have an attached gift card. Door prizes, small games of chance and food available to purchase. Doors open at noon. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808 or Donna at 717 677-8373.
Biglerville High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch and socializing on Wednesday, May 3, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant at 11:30 a.m. Let Nancy know if attending for seating count, call 717-359-9514 or email at nctyler@embarqmail.com.
The Biglerville High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Hoss’s, York Road, Gettysburg, on Wednesday, May 10, at 12 noon. Classmates, spouses and guests welcome. RSVP to Nancy or Larry at 717-334-8251.
American Legion Auxiliary Yard Sale is Saturday, May 20, starting at 8 a.m. at the Legion Woods Pavilion, 3030 Table Rock Road. Breakfast and lunch available. Spaces are $10 for inside, and $5 for outside. Call 717-677-4842 to reserve a space.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Meat Raffle is May 19. Doors open at 4 p.m., free meal served at 6 p.m. Raffle starts at 7 p.m. Menu is broasted chicken, baked potato bar, coleslaw and desserts. For more information, call 717-677-0870.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW has will be closed to the public on Fridays until after Labor Day. The opening date will be posted later.
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Aaron Pringle from Freedom Valley Worship. All men are welcome.
Bicycle Safety Rodeo is Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. All children 4-11 are invited. Bicycle safety check, safety training, and a riding course. Call 717-334-5066 to reserve a spot as soon as possible.
The Adams County Community Foundation will host its next Community Foundation Connect on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at Starbucks, 1 Lincoln Square.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will gather Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at Perkin’s, York Road, for dinner.
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, May 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. May Friendship Day will be celebrated with a special program after lunch. Newcomers welcome. No reservations needed.
Historic Gettysburg Adams County’s Architectural Salvage Warehouse will be open on Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at the historic Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road. The warehouse will be open on the first and third Saturdays of the month through October.
Littlestown
Littlestown Fish & Game Association will host a free Trout Fishing Derby for youth 15 years and younger Sunday, May 7, at the club pond, 1979 Fish & Game Road. Registration begins at 11 a.m.; fishing 12-2 p.m. Each youth must be accompanied by and adult who will be responsible for their actions and register at the club house before fishing. Fishers must provide their own tackle and bait. Prizes will be awarded at the end.
New Oxford
Cross Keys Village–The Brethren Home Community will host a blood drive by the American Red Cross in Nicarry Meetinghouse on Friday, May 5, 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. To schedule a preferred appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
York Springs
A fundraiser dance at the York Springs Fire Company is set for May 20, 6:30-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food available for purchase. Small games of chance. BYOB.
Elsewhere
The Union Mills, Md., Homestead Foundation Inc.’s annual Flower and Plant Market at the Union Mills Homestead is May 5, 6, 7. This event opens the season at the Union Mills Homestead each year. The historic site is located between Westminster, Md., and Littlestown.
The 37th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale will take place Friday, May 19, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, May 21, 12-4 p.m., at the Chambersburg Mall. Proceeds help provide legal services in civil cases to local low-income families.
