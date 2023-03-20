A large scale, coordinated law enforcement effort in multiple states helped facilitate Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) detectives arrest of three Romanian nationals involved in the recent regional burglaries and thefts in Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to a FCSO release.
“I am extremely proud of the investigators of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and due diligence in tracking down these criminals,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “Our detectives spent countless hours working these cases and committed themselves to finding these perpetrators. We will remain committed to bringing other offenders to justice and will do everything we can to keep Frederick County safe.
“Additionally, there is no way we could have done this without the help of the Baltimore County Police, Baltimore City Police, Anne Arundel County Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Howard County Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Police, Maryland State Police, and our partner law enforcement agencies in neighboring Pennsylvania.”
“FCSO detectives successfully arrested” Stefan Chiciu, age 43, Anisoara Nistor, age 41, and Ana Maria Velcu, age 33, on out of state warrants, according to the release.
“These are the same individuals suspected of the crimes in Frederick County as that is still an ongoing investigation,” the release reads.
Following their arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed detainers on all three individuals through ICE’s 287(g) program. ICE lodges detainers on individuals arrested on criminal charges who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable noncitizens. Velcu and Nistor are also wanted internationally by Interpol, according to the release.
“This entire case is another example of people in this country illegally, victimizing our citizens with no regard for our laws,” said Jenkins.
Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that these groups often travel long distances from their place of residence, mostly in Baltimore, according to the release. Typically, they operate minivans of all makes, models, and color, and usually display out of state vehicle plates, according to the release.
“They are known to target occupied residences and employ distraction techniques to commit thefts and or burglaries. They are also known to target unoccupied homes and commit forced entry burglary and/or theft,” information in the release alleges.
“We believe that there are several groups in the region committing these crimes,” said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. “We ask the public to remain alert to these crime trends, despite these recent arrests, and contact 301-600-2071 if you see anything suspicious.”
