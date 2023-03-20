A large scale, coordinated law enforcement effort in multiple states helped facilitate Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) detectives arrest of three Romanian nationals involved in the recent regional burglaries and thefts in Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to a FCSO release.

“I am extremely proud of the investigators of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and due diligence in tracking down these criminals,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “Our detectives spent countless hours working these cases and committed themselves to finding these perpetrators. We will remain committed to bringing other offenders to justice and will do everything we can to keep Frederick County safe.

