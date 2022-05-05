The South Mountain Audubon Society will sponsor a walk at Cedar Woods Farm, 141 Plum Run Road, near New Oxford, Saturday, May 7, at 8 a.m.
Various habitats at this location include a mature forest, creek-side lowlands, a pond, and grassy fields.
It is expected participants will see many spring migrants on this walk which is free and open to the public. Hiking boots and insect/tick repellent are recommended.
Someone will be standing along the road to direct people to the grassy parking area upon arrive.
