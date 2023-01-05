The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of Dec. 30, 2022.
When charges are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Charges being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled that charges would move forward to the county court.
Toni Beckman, 28, of Spring Grove, was charged with harassment by physical means Dec. 8, 2019, in Abbottstown and paid a fine, costs and restitution totaling $261.75.
Hannah Meddock, 38, of East Berlin, was charged with failure to file 2019 local income tax Feb. 11, 2022, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs and restitution totaling $187.11.
Joshua Meddock, 38, of East Berlin, was charged with failure to file 2019 local income tax Feb. 11, 2022, in Adams County and paid a fine, costs and restitution totaling $187.11.
Creedon McCleaf, 31, of Biglerville, was charged with harassment by physical means Dec. 16, 2022, in Huntington Township and paid a fine, costs and restitution totaling $239.82.
Nicolas Wallace, 18, of New Oxford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a school setting Dec. 9, 2022, in New Oxford and paid a fine, costs and restitution totaling $214.82.
Bradley Lark, 25, of Waynesboro, was charged with hunting deer during firearm season within 150 yards of a residence without permission Dec. 5, 2022, in Huntington Township and paid a fine, costs and restitution totaling $294.82.
