The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is setting the stage for the 66th Annual Market on the Square.
This year’s event will be back to its normal date, the third Saturday in June, according to a chamber release.
This year’s street market is set for Saturday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the heart of New Oxford.
“Market on the Square, a beloved annual event for decades, will feature a variety of vendors selling items such as antiques, vintage items, repurposed and upcycled furniture and décor, artisan products, crafts and food,” the release reads.
Additionally, the Market on the Square farmers’ market will be back for its second year on South Peters Street. There will also be live music and entertainment, according to the release.
“The Annual Market on the Square is one of the longest running street shows in the country drawing a large crowd annually,” the release reads.
This event is made possible by the support of our Market on the Square sponsors, including Yazoo Mills Inc., Aero Energy, BSSF CPAs & Business Advisors, Dentistry on the Square and Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers, according to the release.
Vendor applications are available in a number of categories, including antiques, artisan products, farmers market and food.
Additional information and vendor applications are available at www.newoxford.org/market-on-the-square.
About the chamber
The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based association serving businesses, organizations and individuals in New Oxford, and surrounding communities, according to the release.
In addition to its annual events, the chamber provides services including marketing, networking and business resources to over 170 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.