Members of the Fairfield Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church (UMC) recently honored Kim Phillips who is retiring from pastoral service.
There was a potluck brunch and a card shower. Members celebrated Phillips’ time at the church, wished her well as she moves into retirement.
Phillips received her master of divinity degree from Drew Theological School in Madison, NJ.
She began her ministry in New Jersey with an appointment to two small rural churches, Elm and Winslow UMC.
She moved to the Gettysburg area in June 2010 with her husband, John. She was appointed to the Orrtanna Charge which included Mt. Hope, Mt. Carmel and Orrtanna UMC.
Phillips was pastor at the Orrtanna Charge until July 2018, when she took a year sabbatical.
During that time she helped with the end of life care for her father-in-law, Jack Phillips. She also ministered at Gettysburg Hospital in the chaplain’s education program.
In June 2019, she returned to pastoral ministry through an appointment to the Rouzerville UMC and Wesley Chapel UMC, where she has been since.
Throughout her ministry, Phillips preached for the Men’s Interfaith Luncheon group at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. She was also chaplain to a United Cerebral Palsy (now UC2) group in Frederick, supporting both clients and staff.
As Phillips moves on, she had these words to share:
“Throughout my ministry, I have been honored to walk along side so many people, both within and outside of the church. My ministry has been varied and richly rewarding. I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and seeing what God has for me next.”
