The Gettysburg Garden Club will hold its annual spring perennial sale on Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out, at the Gettysburg Firehouse, 35 N. Stratton St.
This year’s sale will feature an array of plants, including turtlehead, herbs, Mexican Sunflower (a special annual), hyssop, lupine, wild ginger, bee balm, foxglove firecracker loosestrife, astillbe and penstemon.
Returning are some popular selections, coneflower, black-eyed Susan, shasta daisy, hostas, ferns, tall phlox, lamb’s ear, iris, daylilies, baby redbud trees, bachelor buttons, clustered bell flowers and many others.
Checks, cash and credit cards will be accepted.
The Gettysburg Garden Club, founded in 1960, promotes interest in all facets of gardening. The club is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania and National Garden Clubs Inc.
