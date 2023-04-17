shed

The Red Shed, an event venue space on the property of Hickory Bridge Farm Restaurant, Orrtanna, now offers heating and air conditioning to its wedding, family reunion and special event guests, thanks to a $71,000 loan with low-interest and fixed rate financing facilitated by Adams Economic Alliance in partnership with the state’s Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). (Submitted Photo)

Two Adams County family businesses are expanding and improving, aided by low-interest loans arranged through the Adams Economic Alliance (AEA) and the state’s Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to a release issued by the alliance.

One loan is allowing Justin and Jennifer Martin of New Oxford to transition from part-time to full-time farming, and the second loan is financing a heating and air conditioning system for a new event venue at Hickory Bridge Farm Restaurant in Orrtanna, owned by Mary Lynn Martin (no relation to Justin and Jennifer).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.