Twenty-six Building trades students from the Adams County Technical Institute, along with their instructor Dave Snyder, were treated to a field trip to the National Preservation Training Center (NPTC) in Frederick, Md., courtesy of Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC).
The field trip was sponsored and coordinated by the HGAC Investing in Youth Initiative, according to a release from HGAC. The 26 students were exposed to various facets of the work and training undertaken at the NPTC.
"Experienced National Park Service (NPS) preservationists, who staffed the work stations, guided the students through extensive presentations on carpentry and wood-crafting," the release reads.
The NPS guides also offered students an in-depth explanation of the scope of work a preservationist performs, along with describing the challenges of working with historic structures and the range of tools used in the work.
Other trade crafts, such as the science of paint and shellac, the challenges of historic glazing and the historic production of glass, were covered.
The tour included a look at warehouse operations as well as NPTC’s state-of-the-art hazardous lead removal/handling facility.
"Guides emphasized the importance of mathematics and chemistry as the knowledge that underlies this work. In all cases, the students learned specifically what a new hire would undergo in terms of training and expectations," the release reads.
Students expressed enthusiasm about the visit and the presentations at the different work stations.
"I enjoyed the demonstration of how they remove the lead paint from the old window sash,” Cayden Noel said.
Miles Carignan said he “liked the explanation of the different types of glass for preservation work."
Lori Munson, ACTI workforce development officer, and HGAC Barn Preservation Specialist David Maclay accompanied the students and reinforced the continuing need for trades craftsmen in timber framing and masonry to help preserve the barns of Adams County.
As the visit concluded, Ranger Jessica Bender, an experienced NPS mason and current training administrator for the NPTC, shared information on two programs open to high school trades graduates.
These programs can be thought of as “proving grounds” since the positions are not permanent government jobs but are either internships or temporary hires.
In both cases, this experience would bolster a person’s job application when pursuing a permanent NPS position since the work would be performed under the supervision of an experienced NPS preservationist, according to the release.
Bender emphasized the continuing and growing need, and consequently, the opportunity that exists for young craftsmen to enter the preservationist workforce as the field is starting to show signs of stress from a shortage of workers.
Greg Kaufmann, HGAC coordinator for the Investing in Youth Initiative, summarized the experience as “exposing the students to another valid career path to answer an important need” as opposed to residential housing or commercial building. Kaufmann also noted the NPTC workforce travels all over the United States to perform critical preservation work. If someone has a “wanderlust” to see the world, this career path presents such possibility, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.