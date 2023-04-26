Lorraine Ensor, of Hampton, Reading Township, was recently recognized for 50 years of service to her community.
Ensor’s family and friends came together at United Hook and Ladder Company in New Oxford on April 22 to not only recall her dedication to the community, but to also celebrate her 80th birthday, according to a release from Rep. Torren Ecker’s office.
Ecker presented her with a certificate in honor of the occasion.
Lorraine Louise Harman was born April 22, 1943, in Millersburg, Pa.
She married Fred Morris Ensor in Westminster, Maryland, December 3, 1960, and together they raised four children, Roxanne, Greg, Rhonda and Shannon.
Lorraine became a member of the Hampton Fire Company serving as treasurer, vice president, and finally president of the ladies’ auxiliary. She has volunteered for the American Cancer Society and Kidney Foundation for 25 years. She belongs to Faith Christian Fellowship Church, where she has volunteered in the food pantry for the last 12 years.
Lorraine also served on the election board for the last 50 years with the last 23 years as judge 1989-2022. A plaque honoring her 50 years of voting consistently in every election is also located at the state capitol in Harrisburg.
“To say that this woman is absolutely the best is an understatement, she has tirelessly given her life to her hometown community and is quite literally considered everyone’s Nan! If you’ve been lucky enough to have her Chicken Pot Pie, Macaroni Salad or Raspberry Custard Pie- you understand why these are the biggest requests from the family for any and all gatherings,” the release reads.
Fred Ensor died two months shy of the couple celebrating 60 years of marriage, according to the release.
Their family has increased and continues to grow, currently including 14 grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Lindsey, Amanda, Tracey, Derek, Richard, Layke, Autumn, Brianna, Brantly, Macie, Jason, and Jade; and 18 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Elijah, Josiah, Max, Amelia, Maverick, Abram, Raegan, Savannah, Carter, Sydney, Jarryn, Sophia, Willow, Ravyn, Ashlynn, Colten, and Evan, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.