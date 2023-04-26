Lorraine Ensor, of Hampton, Reading Township, was recently recognized for 50 years of service to her community.

Ensor’s family and friends came together at United Hook and Ladder Company in New Oxford on April 22 to not only recall her dedication to the community, but to also celebrate her 80th birthday, according to a release from Rep. Torren Ecker’s office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.