An upcoming Penn State Extension workshop will showcase the results of turfgrass research, offer tours, hands-on demonstrations and informational sessions, and provide opportunities to earn pesticide education credits, according to a Penn State Extension Service release.
The “Turf and Ornamentals Field Day” will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at The Arboretum at Penn State.
This workshop is designed for golf course superintendents, sports turf managers, lawn care operators, landscapers, nursery operators and others interested in ornamental horticulture.
The day will begin with a core pesticide education program, followed by morning breakout sessions. In the afternoon, attendees can participate in lawn and sport turf or golf turf tracks at the Joseph Valentine Turfgrass Research Center. As an alternative, breakout sessions will cover weeds and other pests, plant diseases, perennials, and tours of the Arboretum, pollinator and bird garden, and a virtual tour of landscape design.
Participants can earn core and category pesticide credits from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and education points from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.
Attendees should park at the Katz Law Building parking lot and can obtain a parking pass upon arrival.
The registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. July 26, and a $70 fee is required for registration.
