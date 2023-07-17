penn st

The “Turf and Ornamentals Field Day” will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at The Arboretum at Penn State. (Submitted Photo)

An upcoming Penn State Extension workshop will showcase the results of turfgrass research, offer tours, hands-on demonstrations and informational sessions, and provide opportunities to earn pesticide education credits, according to a Penn State Extension Service release.

The “Turf and Ornamentals Field Day” will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at The Arboretum at Penn State.

