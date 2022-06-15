World War II American Experience, 845 Crooked Creek Road, will host a soft opening Saturday, June 18.
“Expert staff will be on hand to answer questions as you explore our very first exhibits. Learn about the home front and battlefront with our living historians. Visit with local authors and artists. Local food trucks will be on hand and our newly restored, American Red Cross Club Mobile will serve donuts and coffee,” the release reads.
This summer only, guests will have access to the motor pool, “Vehicles that Won the War.”
“We plan to provide new experiences all summer long,” the release reads.
Sherman tanks and an expert tank crew will be on hand Friday, June 24 for “Tank Talk.”
Guests will have the opportunity to look inside, ask questions, and learn about these machines.
“To finish the weekend, we’re asking our guests to share their own stories of World War II, with our very first Artifact Weekend,” the release reads.
The museum’s first annual Military Weekend will be held July 22-24. Visitors can expect vehicle demonstrations, living history encampments, and vendors
On Saturday July 23, the first USO-style dance will be held. Guests will hear the sounds of the 1940s, learn swing steps, and dance to the music of Generations Big Band, according to the release.
