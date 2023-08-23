The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) has opened applications for its 25th STAR (Serving the Arts Regionally) Grant program, according to an ACAC release.
The STAR Grant is open to nonprofits, schools, and artists in need of funding for arts programs that will benefit Adams County residents and visitors.
Applications must be postmarked or hand delivered to ACAC, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, no later than Nov. 3,according to the release.
Award letters will be sent in January 2024.
“Eligibility and restriction guidelines can be found on the application instructions. The application can be downloaded on the ACAC website: adamsarts.org,” the release reads.
The STAR Grant program is made possible by the generous funding of the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, the Adams County Commissioners, and the Borough of Gettysburg, according to the release.
