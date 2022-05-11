The East Berlin Community Singers will offer a choral concert Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. at Paradise Lutheran Church, 3241 Church Road, Thomasville, with a prelude by the Flute Flock, under the direction of Georgia Hollabaugh, starting at 2:40 p.m.
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the East Berlin Community Singers have returned for the seventh season. This group of singers was first established in 2014 to create a choir to perform for the 250th anniversary of the town of East Berlin.
The members of the group, under the direction of Jane Johnston, found they enjoyed making music together and decided to continue as an established musical ensemble within the community, although the choir's membership draws people from throughout Adams and York counties. The group rehearses once a week for 10 weeks in the spring. Its concerts are always on the third Sunday of May.
This season’s concert is entitled “When Our Voices Blend in Song.” The theme sets the tone for returning to live performance. The choir performs a wide variety of choral genres, from classic to gospel/spirituals to Broadway and even a pop tune.
The concert is free and open to the public. The choir asks attendees to bring toiletries which will be collected at the concert and donated to New Hope Ministries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.