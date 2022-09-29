The Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church will roll out the red carpet for its upcoming guest speaker, US Senate Chaplain Barry Black, on Oct. 1, according to a church release. The church is located at 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.
Rear Admiral Upper Barry C. Black (Ret.) was elected the 62nd chaplain of the Senate on July 7, 2003. Prior to Capitol Hill, Black served in the U.S. Navy for over 27 years, during which time he was highly decorated. He punctuated his distinguished career as the chief of Navy chaplains before leaving to be the Senate chaplain.
Commissioned as a Navy chaplain in 1976, Black is a native of Baltimore, Md., and an alumnus of Oakwood College, Andrews University, North Carolina Central University, Palmer Theological Seminary, Salve Regina University, and Alliant International University. In addition to earning master of arts degrees in divinity, counseling, and management, he has received a doctorate degree in ministry and a doctor of philosophy degree in psychology.
Black has been selected for many outstanding achievements. Of particular note, he was chosen from 127 nominees for the 1995 NAACP Renowned Service Award for his contribution to equal opportunity and civil rights. He received the 2002 Benjamin Elijah Mays Distinguished Leadership Award from The Morehouse School of Religion. In 2004, the Old Dominion University chapter of the NAACP conferred on him the Image Award, “Reaffirming the Dream – Realizing the Vision” for military excellence. In May 2019, Black was awarded Becket’s highest honor, The Canterbury Medal, for his worthy defense of religious liberty for people of all faiths.
He has authored six books beginning with his autobiography, From the Hood to the Hill (2006), The Blessing of Adversity (2011), Nothing to Fear (2017), Make Your Voice Heard in Heaven (2018), Bible Wisdom for Better Living (2019), and A Prayer for Our Country: Words to Unite and Inspire Hope (2022).
Black is married to the former Brenda Pearsall of St. Petersburg, Fla. They have three sons, Barry II, Brendan, and Bradford.
The Dry Bones Revival begins at 9 a.m. with light refreshments and music, followed by the welcome and praise team at 9:30 a.m. At 9:45 a.m., there will be guest and member testimonies after which the associate pastor, Godfrey Chundu, follows at 10:15 a.m. The worship team with children’s story will be at 10:45 a.m. Lastly, keynote speaker, Barry Black, is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m., after which guests are invited to stay for a vegetarian lunch. After lunch, the GSDAC Step Club is sponsoring an afternoon battlefield hike, weather permitting.
Brittany Noss, organizer of the event, “intends the revival to be a day to heal and rejuvenate body and spirit after the losses and rough times associated with the pandemic, over the past two-plus years. It is her hope that we can bring together the community and provide inspiration to face the future with Christ,” the release reads.
There is no obligation or charge for the event. Only an optional love offering will be accepted.
