barry black

Black

The Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church will roll out the red carpet for its upcoming guest speaker, US Senate Chaplain Barry Black, on Oct. 1, according to a church release. The church is located at 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.

Rear Admiral Upper Barry C. Black (Ret.) was elected the 62nd chaplain of the Senate on July 7, 2003. Prior to Capitol Hill, Black served in the U.S. Navy for over 27 years, during which time he was highly decorated. He punctuated his distinguished career as the chief of Navy chaplains before leaving to be the Senate chaplain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.