Rabbittransit, in partnership with @ Home in Adams County, announced a new pilot program geared towards workforce development. The Gettysburg-Hanover Connector will launch Monday, Feb. 8, according to a rabbittransit release.
“Transportation is one of three interdependent elements identified by the Adams County Community Foundation as essential to affordable living in our community. The community foundation’s three year At Home in Adams County initiative addresses affordable housing, economic development and transportation as equally crucial keys to family stability and economic sustainability. Our At Home partners support solutions that help residents find affordable transportation between home, work and school,” Ralph M. Serpe, president and chief executive officer of Adams County Community Foundation, said.
