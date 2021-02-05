Ella Billman, New Oxford Girls' Basketball: Ella scored 42 points in 3 games, including 15 in a win over Kennard-Dale

Nik Nordberg, Fairfield Boys' Basketball: Nik scored 62 points in 3 games, including 24 in a win over Hanover

Hannah Brainard, Gettysburg Swimming: Hannah compiled 6 individual event wins and swam on 3 winning relay squads for the Warriors

Dylan Forbes, New Oxford Wrestling: Dylan went 5-0 last week, recording four pins while competing at 189/215

Jaycie Miller, Hanover Girls' Basketball: Jaycie scored 40 points in 3 games, including 19 in a win over Waynesboro

