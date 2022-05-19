The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of April 12.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Kirby Hengst, 54, of Spring Grove, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol March 19, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kevin Kicas, 49, of Spring Grove, was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, two counts related to driving with a BAC of .02 or higher with a suspended license, one count of failure to keep right on the roadway, and one count related to being a habitual offender Aug. 4, 2021, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
David Williams, 39, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count each of theft from a motor vehicle and accessing a device without authorization Oct. 27, 2020, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was held for county court.
Jessica Miller, 35, of Hanover, was charged with three counts related to simple assault and two counts related to harassment Jan. 24, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Jessica Miller, 35, of Hanover, was charged with three counts related to witness intimidation Feb. 14, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Jessica Miller, 35, of Hanover, was charged with one count related to witness intimidation or false/misleading testimony Feb. 26, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Whitney Houston, 33, of Parkville, Md., was charged with one count each of possessing an instrument of crime, driving without a license, and two counts of retail theft March 29, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Danyell Fenner, 37, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with two counts of retail theft March 29, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Anthony Cegielski, 19, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count each related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 30, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Charly Siguenza, 31, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of careless driving, driving without headlights, and four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Jan. 21, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jewel Alloway, 33, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without valid inspection, careless driving, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Jan. 1, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Juan Salazar Gomez, 35, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, driving under the influence of alcohol, unsafe driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Jan. 16, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
David Gilland, 40, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of corruption of a minor and harassment Dec. 8, 2021, in Bonneauville. The case was waived to county court.
Robert Schepers, 21, of Hanover, was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 16 mph and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Dec. 18, 2020, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Steven Ruiz, 26, of York, was charged with one count each of simple assault and harassment Jan. 21, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was held for county court.
Danielle Farner, 32, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 30, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Susan Wood, 23, of Seven Valleys, was charged with one count of accidental damage to an unattended vehicle or property and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 24, 2021, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
