Alexis Lansford recently joined the Penn State Extension Service, Adams County office, as a 4-H youth program educator, according to an extension service release.
Lansford will focus on 4-H Teen Senate Club, Livestock Clubs, and STEM topics
A graduate of Fairfield High School, Lansford participated in FFA, showing market lambs and goats at the South Mountain Fair, according to the release.
After high school, she attended West Virginia University, graduating with a bachelor of science in agriculture and extension education, with a minor in agribusiness management.
“Alexis participated in Livestock Judging classes during her time at WVU and interned as a 4-H Program Assistant for both the York and Adams County 4-H Programs in 2020 giving her firsthand experience in Extension Education,” the release reads.
Her experience with 4-H doesn’t stop there; Lansford has been the volunteer leader for the Adams County 4-H Craft Club for the past two years where she shares her love of crafting, according to the release. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, crafting, and hunting.
“Alexis has a deep appreciation for agriculture, especially the dairy and beef industry. Her hopes are to run a small-scale beef operation and own a Christmas tree farm,” the release reads.
Adams County 4-H is looking forward to the enthusiasm and the exciting new opportunities she will bring to the county’s youth, according to the release.
