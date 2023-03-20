Adams County

Senior ACTS will meet Monday, March 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Room, Main building, SpiriTrust Lutheran Village for the first reading of “Annie’s Answering Machine.” Attendees are invited to bring a short reading honoring women’s month.

