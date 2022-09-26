Apartheid is the focus of an upcoming community event in Valentine Hall at the Lutheran Seminary, according to a release from Sandra Mackie, Middle East Justice and Peace Group of South Central Pennsylvania.
The Middle East Justice and Peace Group of South Central Pennsylvania will sponsor a community event on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. answering the question of what apartheid means for people living in such a situation. A short film, “Inside Israeli Apartheid,” will be shown, followed by discussion, in the Valentine Hall auditorium at the Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.