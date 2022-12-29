Rev. Paul Thompson will lead the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast on Jan. 2, at the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery on Rt. 234 outside Biglerville. Thompson pastors the Uriah United Methodist Church and Eagle Ridge Biker’s Church on Goodyear Road in Gardners.

A second career pastor after his automotive days in his native Brockway, Pa., he has ministered for 35 years since his decision to answer the call. Educated at Houghton College in New York, he was ordained after his studies at Duke Divinity School. Pastor Paul is married and has two grown sons, grandchildren and even two great-grands.

