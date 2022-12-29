Rev. Paul Thompson will lead the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast on Jan. 2, at the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery on Rt. 234 outside Biglerville. Thompson pastors the Uriah United Methodist Church and Eagle Ridge Biker’s Church on Goodyear Road in Gardners.
A second career pastor after his automotive days in his native Brockway, Pa., he has ministered for 35 years since his decision to answer the call. Educated at Houghton College in New York, he was ordained after his studies at Duke Divinity School. Pastor Paul is married and has two grown sons, grandchildren and even two great-grands.
The Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast is open to all comers on the first Monday each month at the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery on state Route 234 between Biglerville and Arendtsville. It commences at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and food orders in time for breakfast before the group continues at 8 a.m. with singing led by Carol Rex and accompanied by Klaus Bergmann on the accordion. The visiting speaker then leads the gathering with a presentation and special prayers, many of which are requested by the group. The multi-denominational fellowship is typically over about 9 a.m.
In winter, if the schools are closed or delayed, the gathering will be postponed.
