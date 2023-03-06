Adams County
Adams County Trout Unlimited will host ‘Battlefield Trout,’ a presentation detailing Dave Swope’s involvement with trout in the county, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. This event is free and open to the public.
————
Local high school seniors can apply for scholarships through the Adams County Community Foundation at adamscountycf.org through March 15.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library. The club will host a silent auction to support its scholarship program. Members are asked to bring items for the auction and be prepared to spend on this worthy cause. Yearly dues will be collected. For more information on the BGC , contact Liz at 717-357-0125.
————
Biglerville High School Class of 1958 will meet at Gettysburg Hoss’ Restaurant on Wednesday, March 8 ,for lunch at noon time. Contact Don at naylordejl@gmail.com or call 717-229-2553 for a seating count.
————
The Biglerville Senior Citizens will meet at Hunterstown Diner on Wednesday, March 8, at 12:30 p.m. for lunch. New people are welcome.
Conewago Twp.
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services spring event is Friday, April 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bake sale, Easter flower sale, breakfast and lunch, dine in or carry out, featuring crab cakes, breaded haddock sandwiches and platters with macaroni and cheese, and sides. Spring raffle with lots of goodies.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department will hold a meat raffle on March 17. Doors open at 4 p.m.; free meal served at 6 p.m. This month’s menu is fried fish, broasted chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and desserts. Call 717-677-0870 for information.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at Perkin’s, York Road, on Tuesday, March 14, at 11:30 a.m.
————
Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, is developing 20-by-20-foot garden plots (400 square feet) as part of its Brethren Community Garden for those who would like to grow their own vegetables or flowers but don’t have available space. Registration is required and now open by calling 717-334-5066 or email info@gettysburgcob.org.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch on Thursday, March 16, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s, York Road. All classmates, spouses and guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch March 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s Restaurant. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome. No reservations needed.
————
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Rev John Van Meerbeke, pastor of Living Hope Presbyterian Church. All men are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1954 will meet for lunch on Wednesday, March 8, at the Brethren Home in New Oxford.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s.
————
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary is having a Chili Cook Off fundraiser on March 11, 1-4 p.m., at the VFW Post 15, 369 E. Middle St. Cost is $10 to enter; $5 to judge. There will be cash prizes for the winners. Event is open to the public. Proceeds benefit veterans and the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. To enter or judge, call Linda at 717-398-7119.
————
Gettysburg Chapter #392 Order of the Eastern Star will host “A Downton Abbey Themed Tea” Saturday, March 25, at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church Fellowship Room, Baltimore Street, at 3 p.m. to raise funds for Karing for Kids, and others. Reservations are $40; contact Valerie Petty at 717-334-9196.
————
Lenten Fish Fry Dinners Fridays through March 31, at 5 p.m., at the Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Menu includes fried haddock, baked cod, mac and cheese, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, corn pudding, cole slaw, dessert, and beverages. Dine-in or take out. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, visit www.stfxcc.org for more information, menu, and updates.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet and park in the Gettysburg National Cemetery parking lot, off Taneytown road or Steinwehr, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, to walk in area, with lunch afterwards at Dairy Queen Restaurant at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Littlestown
Nonprofits serving Littlestown may apply for grants to meet community needs through the Fund for Littlestown. Deadline is March 20. Details at AdamsCountyCF.org.
New Oxford
Winter clothing bag sale, $5 per bag, Friday, March 10 to Wednesday, March 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Thrift Shop, 101 N. Peters St.
York Springs
A night of country line dancing is planned March 25, 6:30-10 p.m. at York Springs Firehall to benefit the fire company. Fee is $10 at the door; food available for purchase.
Elsewhere
Tables are available at the St. Vincent de Paul Church, Hanover, indoor yard sale, March 25, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Call 717-637-0366.
————
Conewago District Council of Catholic Women Lenten Day of Reflection is Saturday, March 18, 12:30-3 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, Gotwalt Hall, 220 3rd St., Hanover. Presenter will be Katherine Phenicie. For more information, email johnbnewbold@yahoo.com.
————
The Franklin County Rock & Mineral Club is sponsoring its 43rd Annual Rock, Mineral, Gem, & Jewelry Show Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eugene C Clark Community Center, 235 S. 3rd St, Chambersburg, with many local artists and collectors as vendors. There will be demos, displays, door prizes. Admission is $6 per adult; children under 12 admitted free.
