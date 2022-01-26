The Biglerville Garden Club’s Memorial Scholarship fund is offering scholarships for the 2022-2023 college term, according to a garden club release.
To be eligible for a scholarship from Biglerville Garden Club, the student’s major should be in the field of horticulture, floriculture, landscape design, conservation, ecology, botany, plant pathology, floral design, forestry, consumer science or related subjects, according to the release. Applicants must live in Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.