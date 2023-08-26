Adams County

4-H Benefit Auction, is Friday, Nov. 3, at Redding Auction, 1085 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Bid on handcrafted items, gift certificates, theme baskets, collectables, and items from local businesses and individuals. Event is open to the public, doors open at 5 p.m.; auction begins at 6 p.m. Food, drinks, and baked goods available for purchase. To donate to the auction or for more information, contact Trudy Gladhill or Darlene Resh at 717-334-6271 or email tlg30@psu.edu.

